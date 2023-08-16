The future of Catmose Sports Centre is once again being brought into question.

Rutland County Council agreed in May to re-open the tendering process to find an operator for the sports centre in Oakham on the basis that any offer would be at ‘zero cost’ to the council.

Companies were invited to submit bids based on three possible operating models: full price risk borne by the operator; full price risk borne by the council; or the price risk shared between the operator and the council.

Catmose Sports Centre

Fourteen companies responded to the tender process, but only two were suitable and neither of those could offer a proposal that had a zero cost to the council.

At the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (August 15), council leader Gale Waller (Lib Dem) said: “The history of providing leisure facilities at Catmose Sports Centre is well known to everyone in Rutland. Following a failed attempt to get a successful tender for a nil-cost option earlier this year, the council re-opened the tender process knowing the pressure fuel costs are having on companies because that is where all the costs are at the moment.

“We did have a number of interested companies come back to us, but none of those satisfied the requirements for a no-cost option, which left us with just two bidders. So, whatever happens if we decided to go forward, it will be with some cost to the council – and these are costs that have not been yet budgeted for. However, two potential bidders is better than no bidders.

“What we need to decide today is if we go to the next stage of the bid process and invite a full tender from these two companies, or not; and even if we do, that does not mean that we are then obliged to accept one or other of them because they may come in at a level that we, as a council, might consider completely unreasonable.

“All we are deciding today is whether we move to the next stage of the tendering process in order that a final decision can be taken… or not.”

In January, the council announced the leisure centre would shut in March because of the costs involved with subsidising the operator but following a public outcry, it later agreed a contract with the operator.

On Tuesday, members of the cabinet voted in private session, and decided that they will move to a second stage of the tendering process to try and find a potential provider who can operate Catmose Sports Centre from July 2024 onwards.