A much-rearranged four-day gala and beer festival is back for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Easton Gala, which centres around The Blue Bell pub in High Street, Easton-on-the-Hill, takes place from Thursday, August 26 until the Bank Holiday Monday.

The event began in 2007 as a fundraiser for local clubs and organisations, and usually takes place in May.

Easton Gala takes place over four days culminating in the August Bank Holiday Monday

For 2021, aside from being later in the year, visitors can expect all the fun of previous galas, including a free music festival, cricket match and pet show.

The full calendar of events is as follows:

Thursday - The Blue Bell beer festival begins with more than 30 beers and ciders. At 7.30pm there will be a pub quiz with entry £10 for a team of six.

Friday - Soul Night with Motor City Vipers playing live, plus DJs. Free entry.

Saturday - Easton’s Classic Car and Bike Show will be at the pub from 11am to 4pm, and at 1pm the 20/20 cricket match starts at the playing fields, with Easton CC versus Presidents 11. From 7.30pm enjoy ‘Easton’s Got Talent’ with a 1980s TV theme. Tickets on the door are £4 (£2 under 16s).

Sunday - live music from seven bands and a beer festival, hog roast and barbecue from noon in The Blue Bell marquee.

Monday - the pet show is from noon, and the fête begins at 1pm with a wild west theme. Includes a fun ‘rodeo’, dance displays, tug o war, plus all the usual sideshows, games, bouncy castle and catering.

There will be a line dancing demonstration followed by a mass participation line dance involving anyone who wants to join in.

The grand raffle draw will take place at 4pm to see who has won a £250 cash prize. Tickets are available in the village shop and at The Blue Bell.