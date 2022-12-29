A Stamford councillor is calling for politicians to put an end to gambling.

Having previously raised the issue at a South Kesteven District Council Coun John Dawson aired his views again at Stamford Town Council last week.

Describing gambling as ‘stealing lives’, Coun Dawson, who is a town and district councillor, called on the district council and higher powers in parliament to bring in new legislation.

Coun John Dawson

Coun Dawson (Con) said he believes online gambling is targeted at the ‘stay-at-home wife’ and that money spent is ‘taking food out of children’s mouths’.

“We are in a time when people are struggling with money yet it is not recognised that gambling is a disease,” he said.

Coun Dawson disputed adverts on the TV for online gambling which say that limits make it safe for people.

“Years and years ago in society men would get paid and go to the pub to spend it all," he said.

“This isn’t a guess, it’s a fact. Gambling has taken over from the men in the pubs spending wages.”

