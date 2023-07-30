A club is marking its first anniversary by hosting a 24-hour gaming marathon in aid of a mental health charity.

Members of Oakham Board Game and Roleplaying Club are also hosting an open day to coincide with their fundraiser.

The 24-hour gaming marathon will start at 7.30pm on Friday (August 4) and people can sponsor the players online.

The groups meets at Pepper’s – A safe Place in Oakham High Street which will be the venue for its open day. Visitors can pop in on Saturday (August 5) between 9am and 5pm to enjoy a board game with members, with everything from Dungeons and Dragons to Uno on offer.

Admission is free but donations are welcome to support the mental health charity. There will also be a raffle.