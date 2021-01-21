Franchisee R Robinson & Co has ended contract with VW garage Stamford
Published: 17:00, 21 January 2021
The owner of a car sales franchise has ended its contract with VW after shutting up shop last year.
The Volkswagen garage in Uffington Road, Stamford had stopped trading by June 2020 and the vehicles outside had gradually disappeared.
It has now been confirmed by Volkswagen UK that the franchise owner – R Robinson & Co (Motor Services) Limited – terminated its authorised repairer contract with VW on November 30.