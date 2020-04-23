Home   News   Article

Coronavirus lockdown: Owner of Stamford Garden Centre and Food Hall urges people to ditch supermarkets

By Steve Creswell
Published: 16:00, 23 April 2020

The owner of a garden centre has expanded its food hall and is urging people to ditch the supermarkets and 'buy local'.

Chris Isaac, of Stamford Garden Centre, stocks everything from Stamford honey to locally grown asparagus at the venue on Casterton Road.

He said suppliers that would normally be delivering to restaurants and hotels were now looking for other customers - and he has been happy to snap up some of their fresh produce to sell on.

