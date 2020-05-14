Home   News   Article

Owners of Stamford Garden Centre and Wothorpe Nurseries delighted to reopen after coronavirus lockdown

By Steve Creswell
-
Published: 16:01, 14 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:21, 14 May 2020

Garden centre owners are delighted to be opening up again after six weeks.

Chris Isaac, who owns Stamford Garden Centre on Casterton Road, said it is now open seven days a week with all the necessary social distancing measures in place.

"We are very pleased that garden centres have reopened," he said.

