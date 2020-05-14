Owners of Stamford Garden Centre and Wothorpe Nurseries delighted to reopen after coronavirus lockdown
Published: 16:01, 14 May 2020
| Updated: 16:21, 14 May 2020
Garden centre owners are delighted to be opening up again after six weeks.
Chris Isaac, who owns Stamford Garden Centre on Casterton Road, said it is now open seven days a week with all the necessary social distancing measures in place.
"We are very pleased that garden centres have reopened," he said.
