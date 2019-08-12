A back garden fundraising event for the Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) Trust has raised £1,350.

The event, staged at the Maple Gardens home of Carole Crofts, was boosted by a further donation of £250 from Sandra Baker, activities manager of the Wood Grange Care Home in Bourne.

This is the third of five events Carole has held in memory of her late husband Mick, who died of multiple systems atrophy on December 30 2016.

Gallery1

The couple previously ran Bourne Car and Van hire until Mick needed care from Carole.

Carole, 64, the event included a variety of games, cake stall, jewelry stall, and refreshment.

“It was a great success. We had 130-140 people, which was a lot more than last year. We were packed to the rafters.”

Carole plans two more annual fundraisers, to mark her late husband’s birthday, saying she is more than halfway through her aim to raise more than £10,000 for the trust in Mick’s memory.

Details of the trust and MSA can be found at www.msatrust.org.uk