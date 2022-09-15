A garden party in its 45th year has raised £2,190 for a mission in Africa.

The event took place in the garden of Dr Nigel Callow in Little Casterton on Sunday, September 3, and offered a buffet lunch, glasses of fizz and good conversation.

Pat Gallagher, who helped organise the garden party, said that in all the years the event has been held, it has never rained, and thanked Dr Callow for once again for hosting it in his garden.