Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Garden party in Little Casterton helps raise money for Wajir Mission in Kenya

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 15 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A garden party in its 45th year has raised £2,190 for a mission in Africa.

The event took place in the garden of Dr Nigel Callow in Little Casterton on Sunday, September 3, and offered a buffet lunch, glasses of fizz and good conversation.

Pat Gallagher, who helped organise the garden party, said that in all the years the event has been held, it has never rained, and thanked Dr Callow for once again for hosting it in his garden.

Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE