Since securing a large allotment in Stamford, MindSpace has been working towards the creation of a wellbeing garden for community use.

Not to be dissuaded by virus restrictions, MindSpace and a small army of volunteers have made great strides in readying the garden, with a view to introducing a range of activities there from spring.

Members of the Berry Apprentice Academy in Oakham worked on the MindSpace allotment in Stamford, preparing it for a spring launch

Mary Dowglass, MindSpace trustee and garden project lead, said: “The progress is due to tremendous support by volunteers and organisations who have come forward to help MindSpace create a peaceful oasis with a combination of natural planting for rest and relaxation and other areas for active participation. Both areas provide space for activities that support the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, which evidence suggests have a positive impact on mental health.”