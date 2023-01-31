More residents can join the district council’s green waste collection scheme.

Fortnightly collections for the 2023/2024 South Kesteven District Council Garden Waste Collection Service start on Monday, April 3.

The council 650 extra bins for the new season.

Garden waste will be collected from April

Scheme members will be contacted soon to remind them how to use the service. This will also be available to new members.

Coun Mark Whittington, council cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said: “The fact that so many of our residents continue to use the service just goes to show how people value what we do and what good value for money it is.

“More than 31,000 households benefited from having their garden waste collected rather than having to make trips to their household waste recycling centre.

“With 23 collections a year, each bin collection costs just £2.13. The 2023/24 price has been carefully calculated to take account of anticipated customer take-up and increased operating costs, such as fuel, tyres, vehicle maintenance and staffing.

“We know a price increase is never welcome news, but costs are rising for all organisations and the council is no exception. The revised fees are reasonable in terms of covering the costs of continuing to deliver it given the financial pressures we face.

“As a discretionary service which residents choose themselves whether to subscribe to, it is essential that the council’s garden waste service offsets costs without the need for general taxation on all residents.

“While everyone has the choice about joining our garden waste service, we would encourage anyone not in the scheme to be responsible with their garden waste. You can recycle it at your local waste and recycling centre or alternatively compost it.”

People will be able to renew or register from Monday, February 6, paying by card or direct debit at southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin

A green bin sticker and a bin for new customers will be delivered in time for the start of the new collection year, which begins on April 3.