Community-spirited gardeners have brought joy to people living and working in their town.

Bill Pauley is in charge of the floral displays across Bourne, including 110 hanging baskets and planters located on the roundabouts.

He’s employed by Bourne Town Council but is helped by his friend and volunteer Phil Whiles. Together they take pride in brightening up the street scene for people in the town.

Bill Pauley, left, and Phil Whiles take pride in their floral displays across Bourne. Photo: Paul Marriott

Bill said: “We always get people coming up to us to say thank you for making the town look so beautiful. It’s the enjoyment that other people get from it which keeps us going.”