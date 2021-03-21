Open gardens in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings areas during spring and summer 2021
Published: 12:00, 21 March 2021
For those keen to get out and about as the lockdown lifts, open gardens could provide a socially distanced change of scene in the fresh air.
A number of properties in Lincolnshire will be swinging open the garden gate this spring and summer, including:
- Easton Walled Gardens, open April 2 from 11am to 4pm, £7.95 for adults, £3.75 for children.
- Burghley House Private South Gardens designed by Capability Brown, open April 10 and 11 from 11am to 3.30pm, admission £5 for adults and £3 for children.
- Milton Hall, near Peterborough, which features 20 acres olaid out by Humphry Repton in 1791 including a lake, historic orangery and enclosed walled Italian and kitchen gardens. Adults £7, children free. Open May 8 from 10.30am to 5.30pm with cream teas available.
- Several gardens in Barrowden are open on June 12 and 13 from noon until 5pm. Teas on the village green or visit the pub. £5 for adults, children free with proceeds to St Peter’s Church, Barrowden.
- Home Farm off Little Casterton Road, Ryhall, June 20 from 10am to 5pm, admission £5 for adults and children free. Home-made teas available.
- Mill House, Stamford Road, Market Deeping is available for mid-week visits by arrangement. Adults £7.50, children free. Email thewherrys@hotmail.com for details and bookings.
- Willow Croft, Wilsthorpe has a garden packed with colour that can be visited by arrangement. Call 01778 560746 or email diholden4@hotmail.com.
- The Plant Lover’s Garden, Morton by arrangement with admission £3.50 and children free. Call 07850 239393 or email plantloversgarden@outlook.com for details and bookings.
Visits to the following gardens should be pre-booked online at www.ngs.org.uk:
- The Old Hall, Market Overton, April 25
- The Old Vicarage, Burley, May 16
- The Old Vicarage, Whissendine, May 30
- Three gardens in Uppingham, June 6
- Three gardens in Manton, June 13
- Chapel End, Barrow, June 13
- Castor House, Castor, June 27
- Exton Hall,Exton, July 4
- 59 Thistleton Road, Oakham, July 18
- Blatherwycke Estate, July 25
- The Old Vicarage, Harringworth, August 8.
