For those keen to get out and about as the lockdown lifts, open gardens could provide a socially distanced change of scene in the fresh air.

A number of properties in Lincolnshire will be swinging open the garden gate this spring and summer, including:

The garden at Robin Hill is one of three opening in Uppingham on June 6

Easton Walled Gardens, open April 2 from 11am to 4pm, £7.95 for adults, £3.75 for children.

Burghley House Private South Gardens designed by Capability Brown, open April 10 and 11 from 11am to 3.30pm, admission £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Milton Hall, near Peterborough, which features 20 acres olaid out by Humphry Repton in 1791 including a lake, historic orangery and enclosed walled Italian and kitchen gardens. Adults £7, children free. Open May 8 from 10.30am to 5.30pm with cream teas available.

Several gardens in Barrowden are open on June 12 and 13 from noon until 5pm. Teas on the village green or visit the pub. £5 for adults, children free with proceeds to St Peter's Church, Barrowden.

Home Farm off Little Casterton Road, Ryhall, June 20 from 10am to 5pm, admission £5 for adults and children free. Home-made teas available.

Mill House, Stamford Road, Market Deeping is available for mid-week visits by arrangement. Adults £7.50, children free. Email thewherrys@hotmail.com for details and bookings.

Willow Croft, Wilsthorpe has a garden packed with colour that can be visited by arrangement. Call 01778 560746 or email diholden4@hotmail.com.

The Plant Lover’s Garden, Morton by arrangement with admission £3.50 and children free. Call 07850 239393 or email plantloversgarden@outlook.com for details and bookings.

Visits to the following gardens should be pre-booked online at www.ngs.org.uk:

The Old Hall, Market Overton, April 25

The Old Vicarage, Burley, May 16

The Old Vicarage, Whissendine, May 30

Three gardens in Uppingham, June 6

Three gardens in Manton, June 13

Chapel End, Barrow, June 13

Castor House, Castor, June 27

Exton Hall,Exton, July 4

59 Thistleton Road, Oakham, July 18

Blatherwycke Estate, July 25

The Old Vicarage, Harringworth, August 8.

