After an absence of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the village of Kirkby Underwood will again host its Spring Open Gardens in May.

The gardens will be open to visitors from 11am until 4pm (last entry) on Sunday, May 8.

Parking and entry cost £4 for adults while accompanied under 16s can get in for free. Tickets are available in the yard of Nelson Green and Sons in Rippingale Road. Visitors are asked not to park on the street.

Dogs are not allowed in any of the gardens, unless they are assistance dogs.

Refreshments will be available all day in the village hall where there will also be a garden themed tombola.

There will be a plant stall in one of the gardens, and a free competition will be available for all youngsters to enter as they visit the various gardens looking for clues.

At 12.20pm there will be a flypast (subject to weather and operational requirements) by a Battle of Britain Spitfire and Hurricane.

Katrine Hudson, chairman of the organising committee, said: “After two years we look forward to welcoming people back to the village and to the gardens that are open at this time of the year.

“As usual the weather has challenged all gardeners so far this spring, with low rainfall and high temperatures in March, and late frosts, gales and sleet showers in April.”

All proceeds from the day will be shared between St Mary and All Saints Church and the village hall.