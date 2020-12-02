Stamford and Bourne's MP has explained why he decided to support the Government's proposal for the tier system.

The new system, which was implemented today (December 2), has caused much controversy in the area as Stamford and Bourne fell into tier 3 despite the number of cases being below national average.

However, Gareth Davies MP defended his decision to support the plans after he and fellow Conservative Sir John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings) received assurance that the Government would take into account that areas of South Lincolnshire have low case numbers at the next review.