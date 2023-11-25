An ex-cardiac rehabilitation patient has donated to the charity which supported him on his road to recovery.

In an effort to support the Lincolnshire NHS Charity, Gary Cooke from Bourne organised a fundraising event, supported by the Spalding and District Snooker League at Bourne Pyramid Snooker Club.

It raised £360 for the charity, which has been used to buy a new trampette and weights for cardiac rehabilitation patients who are part of an exercise programme in Bourne.

Gary Cooke with cardiac rehabilitation staff and the new equipment

Gary said: “Thank you to the cardiac rehabilitation team who have helped me back on my feet.

“It makes me so happy that I have been able to give something back and it means that other patients will benefit from this.”

Paula Groves, Lincolnshire Community Health Services assistant practitioner, added that the new equipment has already been popular with patients.