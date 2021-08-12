Pupils at Stamford Endowed Schools have been praised for their 'resilience, self-motivation and resourcefulness' as they celebrate their GCSE results.

Stamford High School achieved a pass rate of 99.8 per cent at grades 9 to 4 while pupils at Stamford School achieved 98.9 per cent at the same grades.

Across the two schools, 192 students completed assessments for 1,831 individual qualifications.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “Congratulations to all our pupils on their results.

"Although their experience at GCSE has been like no other, the skills they have learned – of resilience, self-motivation and resourcefulness, and learning to work steadily for results over time – are an excellent foundation for their next steps at A-level and beyond, as they become independent learners and young adults.

"I am proud of every one of our Stamfordians, and what they have achieved over the past two years.”