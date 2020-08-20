GCSE results 2020: live coverage from schools in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 06:00, 20 August 2020
This morning we will bring you GCSE results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.
We will be sharing some of the success stories, as well as offering advice on what to do if your results have come as a disappointment.
The schools we'll be covering are:
