GCSE Results 2020: Stamford Endowed Schools

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:39, 20 August 2020
 | Updated: 12:43, 20 August 2020

The principal of Stamford Endowed Schools has congratulated pupils on their GCSE results.

At Stamford High School 59.2 per cent of exams were graded as A*/A or 9 8 and 7, and 97.3 per cent scored results between A*/C or 9 and 4. At Stamford School, 51.4 per cent were graded as A*/A or 9 8 and 7 and 99.5 per cent scored between A*/C or 9 and 4.

Both schools offer a mix of standard GCSEs using numerical grading and IGCSEs, with letter grading.

