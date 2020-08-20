GCSE Results 2020: Stamford Endowed Schools
Published: 12:39, 20 August 2020
| Updated: 12:43, 20 August 2020
The principal of Stamford Endowed Schools has congratulated pupils on their GCSE results.
At Stamford High School 59.2 per cent of exams were graded as A*/A or 9 8 and 7, and 97.3 per cent scored results between A*/C or 9 and 4. At Stamford School, 51.4 per cent were graded as A*/A or 9 8 and 7 and 99.5 per cent scored between A*/C or 9 and 4.
Both schools offer a mix of standard GCSEs using numerical grading and IGCSEs, with letter grading.
