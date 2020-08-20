Home   News   Article

GCSE results 2020: Stamford Welland Academy

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:43, 20 August 2020
 | Updated: 15:46, 20 August 2020

A headteacher believes that this year’s GCSE results reflect the ‘massive improvements the school has made over the last 18 months’.

Vicky Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, said she is proud of the pupils, who achieved hugely improved results to previous years.

The academy is still waiting for BTEC grades but these are also expected to be good.

Read more
EducationHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE