GCSE results 2020: Stamford Welland Academy
Published: 15:43, 20 August 2020
| Updated: 15:46, 20 August 2020
A headteacher believes that this year’s GCSE results reflect the ‘massive improvements the school has made over the last 18 months’.
Vicky Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, said she is proud of the pupils, who achieved hugely improved results to previous years.
The academy is still waiting for BTEC grades but these are also expected to be good.
Read moreEducationHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)