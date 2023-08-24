Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

GCSE results 2023 from across the Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and Deepings areas

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
-
smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 24 August 2023
 | Updated: 10:11, 24 August 2023

We are publishing GCSE results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.

As results come in from schools we will be updating the links below so that you can see how children have done.

The schools we will be covering are:

Exam results. Photo: istock/Neustockimages
Exam results. Photo: istock/Neustockimages

Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton

Bourne Academy

Bourne Grammar

Casterton College, Great Casterton

Catmose College, Oakham

Charles Read, Corby Glen

The Deepings School, Deeping St James

Oakham School

Oundle School

Stamford Endowed Schools

Stamford Welland Academy

Uppingham Community College

Uppingham School

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this email bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.

Education Stamford Stamford Mercury Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE