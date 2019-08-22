GCSE Results Day 2019: Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton results
Year 11 pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton have excelled themselves in their GCSE results, according to Mike Sandeman, head of the college.
On the back of the school's outstanding A-level results last week, he said it is delightful to see such strong results at GCSE.
More than half of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in both English and maths and three-quarters achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths.
In addition, 21 per cent of grades across all subjects were the very best grades of 9 to 7 or equivalent.
Harvey Hancock was the top performer, gaining an outstanding 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and an A*.
The following pupils were among those who achieved outstanding results: Sadie Collie, Owen Oldfield Rose, Philippa Thompson, Roan Pilsworth, Isabella Crowther, Bryn Jones, Emily Chan, Tiffany Chan, Tilly Little, Daria Slaby, Georgia Foster, Chris Login.
Mike Sandeman, head of the college, congratulated pupils on their hard work and outstanding set of results.
