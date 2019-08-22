GCSE Results Day 2019: Casterton College Rutland results

Casterton College Rutland has been celebrating its best ever GCSE results, with an amazing 84 per cent achieving a pass in both English and maths, a full 10 per cent higher than last year.

Principal, Carl Smith said: "We were shortlisted for secondary school of the year in 2019, so we never dared imagine that our results could be even higher but they are and I can only pay tribute yet again, to all our wonderful students, staff and parents. Our maths results are always amongst the best in the country but this year English grades were also fantastic with over 90 per cent passing.

"These were the hardest GCSE exams ever and every single grade from every single student has been earned with blood, sweat and sometimes tears, but the rewards are life-changing are we are so proud of everyone.

Lucy Howells celebrates her results at Casterton College Rutland

"We have had students overcoming life threatening illness, personal tragedies and so many other challenges and then sitting nearly 35 hours of intense exams over a whole month, so no-one can say they lack resilience but the results have made it all worthwhile. We are particularly pleased this year that the boys overall did almost as well as the girls and students on free school meals performed better than ever, proving that every student is capable and ability is not fixed. We say at Casterton that ‘your dreams don’t won’t unless you do’ and this year a lot of dreams have been realised."

Lucy Howells was among the students celebrating with two 9s and five 8s. She said: "I feel ecstatic."

The actual breakdown of results is as follows:

Attainment 8 – 54.16

GCSE English 4+ - 90.6 per cent

GCSE English 5+ - 76.8 per cent

GCSE mathematics 4+ - 87.7 per cent

GCSE mathematics 5+ - 71.7 per cent

Combined English and maths 4+ - 84.1 per cent

Combined English and maths 5+ - 63.8 per cent

Estimated Progress 8 (based on 2018 DFE calculations) 0.66 (the top 10 per cent of schools get 0.5 or higher)

