GCSE Results Day 2019: Catmose College in Oakham results

Catmose College in Oakham is celebrating another year with outstanding GCSE results.

The Governments’ progress measure is forecast to be significantly above national results which is testament to consistent high standard of teaching and the enduring hard work of our students.

75 per cent of pupils achieved grade 4 (pass) and above and 46 per cent achieved a grade 5 (strong pass) or above.

Pupils at Catmose College in Oakham celebrate their GCSE results (15600266)

Principal Stuart Williams said: "We are again delighted with the results that our students achieved. We have continued to offer a varied curriculum so that our students take the courses that allow them to follow the journey that will fulfil their aspirations. Our results are a vital, but not sole indicator of the quality of the education we offer at Catmose. All the way through their education these students have engaged in so many other cultural, sporting and character developing experiences. Our students will not only look back on their academic achievements but will be proud of the sporting successes that have earned us the title of Varsity League champions for another year. They will have gained resilience and determination through their participation in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award with exceptional participation and completion rates in Bronze, Silver and the Gold Awards. They will have collaborated creatively, rehearsed tirelessly and performed to exceptional standards in the music and drama performances held in such high esteem by staff and students alike.

"Our students’ achievement at Catmose is all that they do while with us: engaged students flourish and today we again see the final results of a truly inspiring education.”

The following students were the school's highest performing achieving five or more of the highest grades (7, 8 or 9): Charles Brannan, Archie Burrows, Alice Burton, Zachary Cameron, Ryan Doyle, Jessica Falconer, Finlay Gautrey, Georgia Gilbert, Harvey Hester, Spencer Hex, Charlotte Jeal, Daniel Law, William Law, Oliver Little, Jack Marshall, Thomas Menzies, Jack Monaghan, Sasha Newby, Kate Parkinson, Holly Perril, Margot Petit, Monique Price, Georgie Radford, Eloise Ramsay, Mary Tomblin and Hollie Vickers.

Twins Daniel and William Law both achieved highly with eleven of the top grades (8 and 9) between them and will be studying A-levels at Harington next year. They hope to pursue careers in music and the sciences. The boys are both accomplished musicians who played in the live band in our production of the musical Sister Act. Daniel received a Principal’s commendation for his moving playing of the Last Post at the college’s act of remembrance and William for an exceptional xylophone performance while on the performing arts tour in Amsterdam. Both brothers have embraced and achieved the Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Astounding progress was made by Finlay Gautrey, Holly Perril, Georgie Radford and Saisha Valydon Rodriguez to name but a few. Finlay gained a grade 8 in music and has been a dedicated performer in the College concerts and performances. At our annual Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards evening, he and his silver team mates entertained the audience with a lively account of the trials and tribulations of their successful expedition. He said “I have so many great memories from my time at Catmose and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award above all else taught me resilience. I am very grateful for the support this college has given me.”

