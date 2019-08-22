Home   News   Article

GCSE Results Day 2019: Kirkstone House School in Baston results

By Kerry Coupe
-
Published: 11:45, 22 August 2019
 | Updated: 11:52, 22 August 2019

Kirkstone House School in Baston celebrated excellent GCSE results today with the head boy, Harrison Hunns and head girl, Phoebe Gill gaining top marks!

Headmistress Corinne Jones said: "We are really proud of all of our pupils. As one of the few non selective independent schools, we have pupils of all abilities and each has been successful in gaining a place in their chosen sixth form. Choosing independent education is a significant financial commitment for many parents, however our two-year GCSE package is proving very popular and our pupils have done extremely well."

Phoebe and Harrison from Kirkstone House School in Baston (15602601)
