GCSE Results Day 2019: Kirkstone House School in Baston results

Kirkstone House School in Baston celebrated excellent GCSE results today with the head boy, Harrison Hunns and head girl, Phoebe Gill gaining top marks!

Headmistress Corinne Jones said: "We are really proud of all of our pupils. As one of the few non selective independent schools, we have pupils of all abilities and each has been successful in gaining a place in their chosen sixth form. Choosing independent education is a significant financial commitment for many parents, however our two-year GCSE package is proving very popular and our pupils have done extremely well."

Phoebe and Harrison from Kirkstone House School in Baston (15602601)

