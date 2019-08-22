GCSE Results Day 2019: Stamford Endowed Schools results

Students at the Stamford Endowed Schools are celebrating their GCSE results.

Girls at Stamford High School achieved excellent results – 56.7 per cent of all exams were passed at grades 9-7, 2 per cent higher than last year. Meanwhile, boys at Stamford School passed 10 per cent of all grades at the highest level, grade 9, outperforming all predictions. Across the cohort as a whole, results for grades 9-7 matched or exceeded predictions.

25 per cent of the boys, and 31 per cent of the girls, passed at least five exams at the highest 9-7 grades.

Principal Will Phelan with students

Vicky Buckman, head of Stamford High School, said: “These are absolutely brilliant results, and our students have proved that they are developing all the skills that they need as a foundation for A Levels and beyond. I am so proud of all of them.”

Nick Gallop, headmaster of Stamford School, said: “Our students have worked extremely hard over the past two years. All our students are studying alongside a busy and inspiring programme of other activities, and they have shown they have the ability to make the most of every opportunity at Stamford.”

Stamford School and Stamford High School are both part of the Stamford Endowed Schools, which operates a diamond model, in which girls and boys are educated separately between the ages of 11 and 16. Students receiving today’s GCSE results will enter the Schools’ co-educational Sixth Form in September.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “All our girls and boys can be rightly proud of their efforts at GCSE. Our students are choosing from 28 different options as they move up to Sixth Form and A Level, and their proven ability to seek out and maximise every opportunity in and outside the classroom will travel with them as they progress through the final stages of their education with us at Stamford.”

