GCSE Results Day 2019: Stamford Welland Academy results

The hard work and dedication of students at Stamford Welland Academy has been celebrated today (Thursday, August 22) as students collect their long-awaited GCSE results.

Results at Stamford Welland Academy have remained in line with last year, with some students recording some of the highest possible grades in the core subjects.

Xander Cooke achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s. This is a remarkable achievement for Xander and is a reflection of the hard work and dedication he has put in.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Vicky Lloyd

Head boy, Jay Wilcox, achieved 10 grades at 9-5, including a distinction* in BTEC sport.

Jack Shuttleworth also achieved 10 grades at 9-5 including grade 8s in English language, geography and history.

Head girl, Alice Hannan, achieved eight grades at 9-5 – also including a distinction* in BTEC sport. Alice also looks set to be Stamford Welland Academy’s progress star in achieving, on average, nearly two grades higher in each subject, than expected, based on her performance at Key Stage 2.

Greta Furjes joined SWA in October 2018 from Hungary and achieved an impressive grade 7 in maths. This is an exceptional achievement for Greta as English is her second language and all her schooling had been in Hungary up until 2018. She also secured a number of other GCSEs at grade 4 and above.

Vicky Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, said: "We are really proud of our students and all they have achieved. A number of them have had to overcome challenging personal circumstances and it is to their credit, that they have achieved as well as they have.

"The year group started as a cohort of just 29 back in 2014, a reflection of the predecessor school’s reputation in the community, and nearly half of the cohort who finished year 11, joined from other schools over the course of the following five years. All the students who made expected or better progress, started in Year 7 at SWA. This is a true reflection of the fantastic work that goes on here from Year 7 to Year 11.

"All of us at SWA wish our students the best of luck as they move to the post 16 chapter of their lives.’’

Click here to see how other schools in the area performed