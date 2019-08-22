GCSE Results Day 2019: Uppingham Community College results

Students and staff were celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results at Uppingham Community College today (Thursday, August 22).

Uppingham Community College has consistently achieved GCSE outcomes significantly higher than national averages and this trend has continued in 2019 with another excellent performance.

Principal Ben Solly said: "I am delighted with the results our students have achieved. I would like to wish all of our students the very best of luck with the next steps in their education and I would like to thank all of the UCC staff for their excellent work."

Ben Solly, principal at Uppingham Community College (15599788)

Notable successes for the top five highest achieving students are:

Adam O’Brien achieved 7 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s

Thomas Grant achieved 7 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s

Bethany Treadwell achieved 6 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s and 1 Grade 7

Lucy Kendall achieved 6 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s

Jasper Flinn achieved 4 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s

Mr Solly added: "We are really proud of the outcomes our students have achieved. Whilst the highest attaining students deservedly receive recognition for their outstanding achievements, I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of all our students, especially those who have had to overcome adversity and challenging individual circumstances."