GCSE Results Day 2019: Uppingham School results

Uppingham School has reported its upper fifth pupils have "excelled" and achieved "an outstanding set of GCSE and IGCSE results".

The school reported 70 pupils achieved at least eight with 9 to 7 (equivalent A*A) grades, while one-fifth of the year gained straight 9 to 7 (A*A) grades.

The results came as other schools in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne, Morton, the Deepings and elsewhere also reported their GCSE results.

Among the results the school cited "some outstanding individual successes".

The included eleven 9 to 8 (A*) grades for Ellie Buttery, Rosie Gordon and Lucy Sexton; at least ten 9-8 (A*) for Oluwatise Ajayi and Clemmie Manning; plus at least nine 9 to 8 (A*) for Michael Chen, Olivia Clarke, David Hammond, Harriet Lawson, Sam Martin, Perrin Tong and Michael Wong.

The school offered congratulations to them all.

Departmentally, Uppingham School reported "particularly strong results" in the sciences with 95 per cent of biology and chemistry results being graded 9 to 7 (A*A).

In geography and religious studies the 9 to 7 results were 92 per cent and 87 per cent respectively and within the creative and technical subjects both music and computer science secured 80 per cent 9 to 7 grades.

Most GCSE and IGCSE examinations now receive the new 9 to 1 grades, the school reported.

"The new grading system has made it harder for pupils across the country to gain the top grades, so it is particularly pleasing to see many Uppinghamians doing so very well under the new system."

Dr Richard Maloney, headmaster of Uppingham School, further commented: “I am full of praise for our upper fifth pupils who have done brilliantly in their GCSE exams this year.

"Their successes, and the sterling efforts made by their teachers to draw the best from each student, are to be commended."

He added: "Pupils at Uppingham benefit from an all-round education and it is especially pleasing to know that they participate and enjoy success in activities beyond the academic curriculum, getting involved in sports, music, theatre and much more besides.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back our talented pupils as they move into the sixth form in the new school year.”

