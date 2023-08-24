Hard work has paid off as pupils celebrate a successful set of GCSE results.

Three quarters of grades achieved by Stamford Endowed Schools pupils this year were 9 to 5, with 55 per cent between 9 and 6.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, praised the pupils, who picked up their results this morning (August, 24). He said: “I am very pleased with the individual successes achieved across the Stamford Endowed Schools for this year’s GCSE results.

Will Phelan has congratulated pupils for their hard work and achievements

“This group of pupils has suffered significant disruption due to the covid pandemic and therefore to maintain grade standards comparable to 2019, is a very significant achievement.”

Vicky Buckman, headteacher of Stamford School, added: “It is very important to not forget the disturbance faced by these students who, in core academic years, were learning remotely.

“The wider context nationally of young people’s mental health challenges should also be acknowledged.”

