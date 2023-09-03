Hospitality businesses are pulling out all the stops for this year’s Rutland Food and Drink Week.

Special menus have been created to showcase the best of the county’s produce.

The festival takes place between September 23 and 30 with promotions at Ovation Wine and Spirit Bar, The George, GA Kitchen and Warner’s Traditional Sweets in Oakham. In Uppingham, the Lake Isle, The Falcon, Don Paddy’s and The Vaults will take part plus Farmer Lou’s, Hoggy’s Grill, The Fox, The Olive Branch, The White Horse and Castle Chase Beef.

Food from The Oliver Branch at Clipsham

Special events include a wine tasting and light lunch at Hambleton Hall (Saturday, September 23), an artisan market at Rockingham Castle (Saturday and Sunday, 23 and 24), Rutland Food and Drink Festival at Oakham Castle (Sunday, 24), Round Corner Brewing Dinner at The Olive Branch in Clipsham ( Thursday, 28), Oktoberfest at The Grainstore in Oakham (Friday, 29 – Sunday, October 1), Rutland Grape Grazing Festival at Mallard Point in Essendine (Saturday, 30) and a Multum Gin Parvo Gin Bar at Rutland Nursery (Saturday, 30)

Booking details are available via the Discover Rutland website.

Businesses are preparing for Rutland Food and Drink Week

