The Conservatives have held onto all five constituencies across the Mercury area as the party celebrated what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a "historic night".

Locally, nothing has changed with the Stamford and Grantham; Rutland and Melton; South Holland and the Deepings; Corby and East Northants; and North West Cambridgeshire constituencies all remaining true blue. It reflects the national picture with Labour losing seats across the country.

General Election 2019

The Grantham and Stamford candidates:

Stamford and Grantham results

FULL REACTION STORY TO THE RESULT FROM STAMFORD AND GRANTHAM HERE

The Melton and Rutland candidates:

Mr Watchorn sadly died on November 27. His name will still appear on ballot papers

FULL REACTION STORY TO THE RESULT FROM RUTLAND AND MELTON HERE

The South Holland and the Deepings candidates:

FULL REACTION STORY TO THE RESULT FROM SOUTH HOLLAND AND THE DEEPINGS HERE

Lincolnshire map

The Corby and East Northamptonshire candidates:

STORY FROM THE CORBY AND EAST NORTHAMPTONSHIRE RESULT HERE

The North West Cambridgeshire candidates:

STORY FROM THE NORTH WEST CAMBRIDGESHIRE RESULT HERE

