General Election 2019: The results from Stamford, Bourne, Rutland and the Deepings are in
The Conservatives have held onto all five constituencies across the Mercury area as the party celebrated what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a "historic night".
Locally, nothing has changed with the Stamford and Grantham; Rutland and Melton; South Holland and the Deepings; Corby and East Northants; and North West Cambridgeshire constituencies all remaining true blue. It reflects the national picture with Labour losing seats across the country.
All the results are below with links to stories from across the night.
The Grantham and Stamford candidates:
- Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) - 6,153 votes
- Gareth Davies (Con) - 36,794 votes - ELECTED
- Anne Gayfer (Green Party) - 2,265 votes
- Kathryn Salt (Lab) - 10,791 votes
The Melton and Rutland candidates:
- Alicia Kearns (Con) - 36,507 votes - ELECTED
- Marietta King (UKIP) - 917 votes
- Alastair McQuillan (Green) - 2,875 votes
- Andy Thomas (Lab) - 9,583 votes
- Dr Carol Weaver (Lib Dem) - 7,970 votes
- Anthony Watchorn (Ind) - 458 votes
Mr Watchorn sadly died on November 27. His name will still appear on ballot papers
The South Holland and the Deepings candidates:
- Martin Blake (Green Party) - 1,613 votes
- Sir John Hayes (Conservative) - 37,338 votes - ELECTED
- Davina ‘Dee’ Kirby (Lib Dem) - 3,225 votes
- Mark Popple (Lab) - 6,500 votes
- Rick Stringer (Ind) - 503 votes
The Corby and East Northamptonshire candidates:
- Beth Miller (Lab) - 23,142 votes
- Tom Pursglove (Con) - 33,410 votes - ELECTED
- Chris Stanbra (Lib Dem) - 3,932 votes
The North West Cambridgeshire candidates:
- Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (Lab) - 14,324 votes
- Nicola Day (Green Party) - 3,201 votes
- Bridget Smith (Lib-Dem) - 6,881 votes
- Shailesh Vara (Con) - 40,307 votes - ELECTED
