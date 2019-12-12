General Election 2019: How is Stamford voting?

If Labour is hoping for a last-minute break-through, it won't be happening in Stamford, especially under Jeremy Corbyn.

As for the other opposition parties, their prospects in today's General Election appear as bleak as today's weather.

Among the voters the Mercury spoke to at Stamford Art Centre this afternoon, most were Conservative, with one voting Tory for the first time.

Jo Maddock

Another had yet to make up her mind as she entered the polling station, and some would not give their name after saying how they voted.

Election staff at the Stamford Arts Centre said they were 'very busy', adding that is all they are allowed to say.

Among the Conservative supporters, Eileen Dalby said she has always voted Conservative.

"I don't want Jeremy Corbyn to get in."

Asked why, she continued: "I'd probably say things you can't write in the paper."

She added: "I just want to Keep Stamford Conservative. I think Boris is the best out of the bunch."

Eileen Dalby

Chris Edwards is another lifelong Conservative, saying he voted Tory this time "especially to stop a hung parliament."

Chris voted to Leave in 2016 and wants a majority to get Brexit delivered so the country can move on.

Asked about Labour, he added: "I can't possibly vote for a dysfunctional party that has no record with finance."

Gerard Corby is yet another lifelong Conservative, saying the Tories are the best party and make "more sense than the rest."

Pauline Hussey previously supported Labour, but was now voting Conservative.

"It's because Boris Johnson is great. I don't like Jeremy Corbyn. He's horrible. He's a horrible man."

Chris Edwards

Other voters declined to give their names.

One Conservative voter said she voted Tory to support Brexit, saying she did not like many Conservative policies.

She would vote Brexit Party if she could, but they were not standing in Grantham and Stamford.

The former UKIP supporter blamed former Conservative Prime Minister John Major "for the mess we are in" because he signed the Maastricht Treaty.

"He signed up for us to obey laws from the EU and we can't vote Brussels out."

She added there were many 'grey men' trying to block Brexit and she supported Nigel Farage in wanting to reform the electoral system.

By contrast, another voter who did not want to be identified, said she had voted Liberal Democrat.

She said she agreed with many of their policies and had heard 'a lot of good things' about its candidate.

The woman had voted Labour before but there were 'a few things' had happened to the party and she could not put 100 per cent trust in Jeremy Corbyn.

Gerald Corby

She added: "Brexit is also a factor. I voted Remain."

Another voter said she had backed the Greens as she agreed with their policies.

This was especially with reducing carbon emissions, and "because they are Remainers."

A flurry of people passed by and by the Arts Centre entrance was Jo Maddock with her dog.

"I haven't decided how to vote yet. It's going to be hard because they are all crap. They all tell lies, don't they?

"They say they are going to give us this and that but where will they get the money from?"

Read more ElectionsPoliticsStamford