General Election hustings have been organised for the four Rutland and Melton constituency candidates.

Three of the hustings will take place in Oakham and Uppingham in the run up to polling day on Thursday December 12.

On Friday November 29 the National Farmers Union has organised a hustings at Rutland Showground from 10am for two hours.

The Uppingham Neighbourhood Forum has also organised a hustings for Tuesday December 3 at the Falcon Hotel, Uppingham, from 7.30pm.

On Thursday December 5, All Saints Church is hosting a hustings at 7.30pm.

The four candidates taking part are Conservative Alicia Kearns, Andy Thomas for Labour, Dr Carol Weaver for Liberal and Alastair McQuillan for the Green Party.

They hope to take over from Conservative Sir Alan Duncan who retired as MP after 27 years.

Former RAF veteran Jim Bennett of the Brexit Party will not be taking part as party leader Nigel Farage stood down all of his party's candidates in constituencies won by the Conservatives in 2017.

In the Grantham and Stamford constituency, a hustings took place last night at Stamford United Reform Church, organised by Stamford Churches together.

The Grantham and Stamford candidates will also take part in another hustings at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, Grantham on Tuesday November 26 from 7pm to 9pm.