About 100 people packed the Falcon Hotel in Uppingham on Tuesday for the second of three hustings involving the candidates hoping to replace Sir Alan Duncan as Rutland and Melton’s next MP.

Before the five candidates began, a minute’s silence was held to remember Independent candidate Anthony Watchorn, who died last week. His name remains on the ballot papers for the poll on Thursday next week.

After an introduction from Janet Thompson, chairman of the Uppingham Neighbourhood Forum, which organised the event, the candidates were then asked to say a bit about themselves.