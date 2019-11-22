General Election 2019: MP candidates in the Grantham and Stamford constituency debate at a hustings at the town's United Reformed Church
There were sermons with a difference in Stamford United Reformed Church last night (Thursday, November 22).
Stamford Churches Together staged their first hustings of the General Election campaign in Star Lane.
The four candidates for the Grantham and Stamford constituency were present for the event, moderated by the Rev Peter Stevenson.