Rutland County Council has today announced it is to postpone its Autumn Business Summit, originally planned for Wednesday November 6.

The focus of this autumn’s summit was to look at how the UK’s departure from the EU stands to affect local business and offer delegates information and practical advice provided by speakers from the Department for International Trade and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Rutland County Council (20588924)

With the announcement of a General Election, the planned speakers are now unable to attend and the council has made the decision to postpone the event.

Furthermore, the government and councils will soon enter into the pre-election period where they cannot make reference to individual politicians, political groups or issue statements about political issues, such as Brexit.

Rutland County Council leader, Coun Oliver Hemsley, said: "“The postponement of this event is not a decision we have made lightly.

“We want to ensure delegates gain as much as they can from attending our Business Summits and a key element of this is providing quality speakers who can support our businesses to grow.

Coun Helmsley (Con-Langham) said: "The Election now means that Government officers are no longer able to attend and we are unable to source alternatives at short notice. If possible, we will be looking to rearrange the event early next year.”

Businesses who were considering attending the event are being urged to access the guidance information provided by the Government to help them to prepare: www.gov.uk/euexit.