People across the area are going to the polls between 7am and 10pm today (Thursday, December 12) to cast votes in the General Election.

Here, we bring you the candidates' election profiles to help you make any last-minute decisions about who to vote for.

We also have reporters at several of the counts bringing you results from our constituencies through the night.

General Election 2019

All candidates standing in the following constituencies submitted a 350-word profile outlining why you should vote for them.

Click on their name to read what they had to say:

The Grantham and Stamford candidates:

A hustings was held at Stamford United Reformed Church. Click here to read more.

The Melton and Rutland candidates:

The South Holland and the Deepings candidates:

The Corby and East Northamptonshire candidates:

The North West Cambridgeshire candidates:

Polling station

