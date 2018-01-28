Generous donation has Age Concern Deepings’ on Cloud 9

Have your say

Age Concern Deepings are on ‘cloud nine’ after a presentation was made to boost their minibus replacement appeal by the owner of the popular gift shop of that name.

Alison Ireland, who is a staunch supporter of Age Concern, presented a cheque for £230 to representatives of the charity, bringing the total of her donations in the last year to over £600.

The donation included a pot of change brought in by a regular customer, Marilyn, and the 5p carrier bag charge, which Cloudnine matched.

Alison said: “This is an example of ‘loving local’ working full circle.

“With local residents supporting a local business, that then supports a local charity helping local residents.”

Three members of Age Concern Deepings’ committee were on hand to accept the cheque.

A spokesman for Age Concerns Deepings said: “We are incredibly grateful to Alison for her work on our behalf. This donation will help swell our appeal funds.”

For more information about Age Concern Deeping’s services or to donate to the bus appeal, go to www.facebook.com/ageconcerndeepings

The photo shows, from left, Alison Ireland, Deana Burkett, Brenda Hurl and Liz Waterland.