Paying tribute, the family of William Turner say they were proud he was an “advocate” for people he felt weren’t being listened to.

William Turner, known to many as Bill, was born on September 6, 1949, the fifth of eight children.

He grew up in Lincoln Road, Stamford, and enjoyed his school days, never finding the work difficult and gaining an achievement prize every year while at St Martin’s Boys’ School, despite having some serious health problems.

William Turner

He then attended the Stamford Fane Secondary School in Green Lane, now Stamford Welland Academy, and attained both ‘O’ and A-levels. He also provided teaching support to some of the younger pupils.

His sister, Joan Froment, released a family statement, saying: “One grateful teenage pupil, who William taught to read, has never forgotten who helped tochange his life, and continued to show his gratitude by thanking William throughout the years.”

Initially, William thought he would like to teach and attended Bletchley Teacher Training College, but later decided on an alternative career.

William Turner, mayor of Stamford

He was part of the Stamford Army Cadet Force and at the age of 26 joined the Army where he served for 22 years in the UK, Germany, the Falklands, Kosovo, and Belize.

While posted in Belize, William met his wife, Judith, and they started a family.

“William’s family were close to his heart and he chose to end his days at home, surrounded by his family,” the statement said.

In 1997, he returned to Stamford, a town he ‘loved for its beauty and heritage’.

William Turner, mayor of Stamford

The family continued: “He soon became involved in the town as a town councillor, where he felt he could speak up for others and face the brunt of opposition on their behalf.

“He was often the advocate of people who felt they were not listened to and he went out of his way to meet the needs of individuals less fortunate than himself. He was always willing to champion a good cause and give his time freely for the people of Stamford and for the betterment of the

town.”

William was well known for insisting on proper procedure at council meetings and appropriate behaviour in the chamber, to maintain the dignity of the council.

He was a trustee of Browne’s Hospital in Stamford, and an active member of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

As well as serving the community he had a lifelong love of cricket and reading. He particularly enjoyed the works of Thomas Hardy and Gerard Manley Hopkins, and was able to recite a selection of poems by heart.