Simba is a young Tibetan mastiff cross searching for a forever home.

He is incredibly handsome with fabulous brindle markings and is a very friendly boy who loves people.

He isn’t very interested in toys but loves to have a good run around our paddock.

Simba, dog of the week

He also likes to have a mooch around, checking out all the new smells.

He is a big boy and quite strong. He does know his basic manners but requires some more training on his lead.

He will benefit from a harness when out on walks.

As far as we are aware Simba is friendly towards other dogs but care would need to be taken when making introductions.

Simba does not want to live with a cat and any children in the family need to be over 12 because of his large size.

If you would like the handsome Simba as your companion call us on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).