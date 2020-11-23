A man’s mission to build a well for a community in Kenya has taken a step forward - more than eight-and-a-half million steps, in fact.

In June, George Hetherington and his wife, Jan, started ‘walking for water’ around the garden of their Stamford home.

While shielding from coronavirus, the couple covered 4,228 miles - the equivalent of walking from Stamford to Osupukiai in Kenya - and have just finished the epic feat.