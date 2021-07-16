A Stamford couple’s dreams have come true after a successful fundraising mission.

Just one year ago George and Jan Hetherington started a mammoth fundraising campaign to provide a solar-powered well for the village of Osupukiai in Kenya.

One sponsored hair cut and a 4,228 mile walk later, and the well has now been completed. The total project cost £45,000.

A well has been installed in Osupukiai following extensive fundraising by George and Jan Hetherington

George said: “It’s exciting as it’s one of the nicest things I have ever been able to achieve.

“But it hasn’t just been me of course, I have had so much help along the way from so many people.”

Women from the Kenyan village previously had to walk 10 to 15km to collect water.

As well as clean water being easily accessible to them now, through the new distribution kiosk they can sell water to help pay for insurance and maintenance costs. Profits from the sales will be put into a community fund used to meet other needs in the village.

Last week George spoke to some of the women living in the village via Zoom to find out how the project has changed their lives.

“They were so very excited and are looking forward to the future,” he said.

“The women are taking control of the project and are the ones who are organising the collections of money and counting it all.”