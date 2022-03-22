The man behind Stamford’s Second Helpings food waste charity is setting out on a new community venture.

George Hetherington is researching a new project to cut the amount of good food that ends up in landfill.

Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, George, 84, wants to establish a large food hub where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.