George Hetherington to set up new project to reduce food waste

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 22 March 2022

The man behind Stamford’s Second Helpings food waste charity is setting out on a new community venture.

George Hetherington is researching a new project to cut the amount of good food that ends up in landfill.

Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, George, 84, wants to establish a large food hub where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.

