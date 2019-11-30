A Caldecott man proposed to his girlfriend by ploughing the proposal across a field.

George Sharman, 26, says he was prompted to do this by farmer friend Will Joyce and they ploughed the proposal by the A47 at Morcott.

George said: “I have known Will since I was four and we were talking about me getting engaged. He’s a local farmer and he suggested ploughing a field.

The ploughed proposal (22602149)

“We marked out the field and ploughed it, and I proposed to Hayley the following weekend.

“She said yes. She was very shocked and surprised!”

George, who lives with his parents, Erica and Martin Sharman, said he met fiancee Hayley Pluckwell at the University of Sheffield where he studied politics. They have been together eight years.

George, a former head boy at Stamford School, now works as a project manager in logistics for Aldi, based at its corporate headquarters at Atherstone, near Birmingham.

George Sharman and Hayley Pluckwell (22602151)

Hayley, who is also 26, studied psychology and is still at Sheffield as a trainee clinical psychologist, studying for a doctorate in psychology.

Hayley, who attended Stamford High School, says last Saturday George took her on a walk to see a tunnel at Morcott.

She said: “It sounded a bit strange. I did not want to go but I went all the same. He said ‘look at this beautiful valley’, then he said ‘look at the fields’.”

Hayley continued: “I started to read the field and saw the ‘HP’ and thought its farmer was a fan of Harry Potter. Then, I saw it said ‘marry me’ and I saw George on one knee. Obviously I was ecstatic. I was really shocked! It was really funny and George said we were on camera.”

George Sharman, Hayley Pluckwell and Will Joyce (22602153)

The camera capturing the big moment was hiddenbehind a flowerpot and Will appeared with binoculars.

Hayley admitted she wasvery surprised by the proposal, saying she had expected it to happen when she and George were on holiday.

The couple plan to marry in Summer 2021 after Hayley completes her studies, so she will be Dr Sharman when she weds. At present, the couple live apart, with Hayley living in Sheffield, but after she graduates, they hope to live in the Rutland and Stamford area becausesome of Hayley’s family also live in Ketton.

George’s mum Erica said: “I thought the proposal was very romantic. It’s something different. George is very special and he won’t find a lovelier girl than Hayley.”