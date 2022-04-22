Stamford man given Maundy money by Prince Charles at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Published: 17:00, 22 April 2022
A Stamford man was recognised by royalty for his long list of contributions to the community.
George Hetherington was one of 192 people across the country to be gifted Maundy money by the monarchy.
The royal procession was led by Prince Charles on Thursday last week for the first time, because the Queen is reportedly suffering with mobility problems. It has a long history dating back to the 12th Century.