A new food hub launched at a school this week, with a warning that rising bills will make it all the more important in the community.

George Hetherington opened George’s Food Hub last week but its official launch on Wednesday (September 21) was attended by dozens of guests, volunteers and representatives from other food projects George has links with.

A founder of Second Helpings in Barn Hill, George stepped away from it after several years to launch a second project and guests heard that connecting with Tina Cox, the headteacher at St Augustine’s Primary School in Stamford, was a pivotal moment in finding the right location.