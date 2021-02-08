After almost year of fundraising, work has started on a project to build a well in a Kenyan village.

In the past year George Hetherington, who lives in Stamford, has braved the shave and completed a 4,228-mile ‘walk for water’ to raise funds to build a well for the Maasai community in Kenya.

The fundraising mission, which is a collaboration with the charity Power for People, has received more than £21,000 in donations.

George Hetherington on a lap of the garden

The project is now under way with a hydrogeological report having been drawn up and a schedule which shows work is set to start on December 7 this year and be completed on April 30, 2022.

George said: “I feel wonderful. It was unbelievable when they said they were finishing in April, immediately I started thinking about how I will go over to see it.”

He added: “If we raise more money we can do more things, that’s why I’m still plugging away with fundraising. I’d like to see them have some sort of lighting and electricity.”

George Hetherington, ready to have a haircut and shave in May last year

While lockdown is in place, George is exploring other fundraising options including a Zoom quiz and a garage sale when restrictions are lifted.

To donate, visit George's GoFundMe page.