Glastonburghley is at the Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford tonight

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 19:13, 10 August 2019
 | Updated: 19:28, 10 August 2019

Forget tents, tickets and queueing for the loo - Glastonburghley is the festival to visit tonight in Stamford.

The free festival-style concert has featured top local singers and bands all afternoon, and this evening (Saturday, August 10) promises even more great acts.

Soloist Nick Harding kicked off the afternoon with a burst of crowd-pleasing songs about beer and Stamford, as well as a sing-along cover of the Cure's (Feels Like) Heaven.

Nick Harding opens Glastonburghley 2019 in Stamford this afternoon (Saturday, August 10)
Following on were The Empty Pages, Aged and Listen Like Thieves - who got the evening started with some well-chosen covers including The Killers' Mr Brightside and Duran Duran's Hungry Like the Wolf.

More is due from Indigo Child and others in the Lord Burghley beer garden until late. To find out more, click here.

The event is raising money for Mindspace Stamford. Here are some photos from this afternoon.

