Retirees can receive help and advice on health matters thanks to a new event in Stamford.

‘Stamford Health in Retirement’ will bring together groups providing medical and support services, including Lakeside Healthcare, which runs the Sheepmarket Surgery and St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford and District Lions, Buckles Solicitors, Stamford Town Council and the Evergreen Care Trust.

Harrish Bisnauthsing, a town and district councillor, is behind the event.

Harrish is promoting a meeting for retirees to find out about health and lifestyle matters

“The NHS can no longer provide care from the cradle to the grave,” he said.

“Instead of relying on medication, we want to help people to take better care of themselves, and the event will work towards this.”

The event if from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, October 9 at Stamford Town Hall and is open to all retirees, those who are about to retire and family members.

Talks during the afternoon will be about minimising the effects of ageing on the body through diet and exercise, volunteering to keep socially active, and legal matters to prepare for retirement and for those who are already retired.

Refreshments will be available.

A stall giving information on the event is at Stamford Market on Friday October 4.

